Torey Krug Placed on Injured Reserve With Upper-body Injury

The Bruins ended up paying a price for their pre-Christmas break win against the Washington Capitals as Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Krug was crunched into the boards on a big hit from Tom Wilson in the second period of the victory over the Capitals on Monday, and never returned to the game after immediately heading to the B's dressing room following the hit.

It appeared to be Krug's left shoulder that took the brunt of the hit from the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Wilson, but there's no word on the specifics of the injury beyond it being listed as upper body.

Krug, 28, has missed five games this season, but has five goals and 26 points in 33 games and is on pace for 12 goals and 61 points in his best offensive season to date in the NHL after topping 50 points in each of the past three seasons. Certainly, the Bruins will miss his presence on the top power-play unit and on his steady second defense pairing with Brandon Carlo, but fellow puck-moving D-man Matt Grzelcyk also did a really nice job filling in when Krug missed time earlier this season.

Steve Kampfer has been called up from Providence to take Krug's place on the roster. Kampfer played four games for the Bruins earlier this season as a spare D-man.

Kampfer was actually set to serve a two-game AHL suspension "for an interference incident" this weekend, but that will be waiting for him if/when he reports back to Providence this season.