WATCH: Bobby Dalbec Crushes 515-Foot Homer for WooSox

By Justin Leger

Bobby Dalbec hasn't been able to find his groove in Boston, but his power was on display Friday night in Worcester.

In the first inning vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Dalbec blasted a 515-foot home run. Yes, you read that correctly. Five hundred fifteen feet.

It should be noted that although the WooSox labeled it at 515, Statcast measured the homer at 499 feet. Either way, that ball was demolished.

The Red Sox optioned Dalbec back to Triple-A Worcester last weekend. According to Peter Gammons, the club has been "actively marketing" the 27-year-old infielder for a potential trade. That monster homer should help the cause.

Dalbec entered Friday hitting .258 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 26 games with the WooSox in 2023. He still hasn't figured it out in the majors as he's just 2-for-11 with Boston this year.

