Watch Highlights From Kobe Bryant’s Final Game at TD Garden

The shocking news of Kobe Bryant's death rocked the NBA world on Sunday, with a number of sports figures weighing in to share their reactions and disbelief.

Although Bryant was considered a rival of Boston's, the mutual respect was evident. While fans at TD Garden booed the Los Angeles Lakers legend, they knew they were witnessing one of the greatest athletes this world has ever seen. For Bryant, those boos were music to his ears.

"It felt great to get booed," Bryant said after his last game at TD Garden. "As soon as I touched the ball and they booed, I was like 'oh I'm home.' It felt great."

As we celebrate Bryant's life and legacy, here are some highlights from his final game vs. the Boston Celtics at TD Garden: