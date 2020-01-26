Kobe Bryant

Watch Highlights From Kobe Bryant’s Final Game at TD Garden

By Justin Leger

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant touches his heart as he leaves the court after their 112-104 win over the Boston Celtics in his final regular season NBA basketball game in Boston Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The shocking news of Kobe Bryant's death rocked the NBA world on Sunday, with a number of sports figures weighing in to share their reactions and disbelief.

Although Bryant was considered a rival of Boston's, the mutual respect was evident. While fans at TD Garden booed the Los Angeles Lakers legend, they knew they were witnessing one of the greatest athletes this world has ever seen. For Bryant, those boos were music to his ears.

"It felt great to get booed," Bryant said after his last game at TD Garden. "As soon as I touched the ball and they booed, I was like 'oh I'm home.' It felt great."

As we celebrate Bryant's life and legacy, here are some highlights from his final game vs. the Boston Celtics at TD Garden:

