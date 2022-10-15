Watch Patrice Bergeron Give Passionate Message to Bruins After First Win

WATCH: Bergeron gives passionate message to Bruins after first win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patrice Bergeron is one of the best leaders in the NHL, and the Boston Bruins captain put that skill set on full display after his team defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 in Wednesday night's NHL season opener.

Bergeron gave a speech to the team in the locker room after the victory and hit on a number of topics.

He paid tribute to Keith Garman, the Bruins' team chef who died earlier this week. He also congratulated a few players for making their Bruins debuts, including Jakub Lauko and A.J. Greer. He gave a shoutout to Jakub Zboril for his return from an ACL injury suffered last November. Bergeron praised David Krejci for a successful return as well. Krejci tallied three points (one goal, two assists) in his first game for the B's since the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bergeron didn't forget about Jim Montgomery, either. Wednesday's win was Montgomery's first as Bruins head coach, and Bergeron gave him a puck from the game as a way to remember the special occasion.

Check out the scene from the Bruins locker room in the video below:

The Bruins are back in action Saturday night for their home opener at TD Garden against the Arizona Coyotes.