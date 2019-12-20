Where Red Sox Owners, Kraft Family Rank Among Richest Sports Empires

Major League Baseball recently sent the Boston Red Sox a $13.4 million bill for going over the luxury tax in 2019.

Newsflash: They can pay it.

Fenway Sports Group, the ownership group led by John Henry and Tom Werner that runs the Red Sox, is worth a whopping $6.6 billion, The Boston Globe's Michael Silverman reported Friday, citing a list compiled by Forbes.

That's an 843 percent growth in value since Fenway Sports Group purchased the Red Sox for $700 million in 2002.

That $6.6 billion number also makes Henry, Werner and Co. the third-richest conglomerate in sports, behind only Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ($8.4 billion), -- whose vast array of holdings include the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Arsenal F.C. -- and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ($6.9 billion).

Per Forbes, $3.2 of FSG's $6.6 billion value is tied to the Red Sox, who have won four World Series under Henry and Werner. FSG also owns Liverpool F.C., has a 50 percent stake in Roush Fenway Racing and owns an 80 percent stake in New England Sports Network.

Henry confirmed in September the Red Sox are determined to cut payroll and get under MLB's $208 million luxury tax in 2020, but Sox fans may point to FSG's deep pockets while urging ownership to keep the team competitive, regardless of cost.

The biggest factor in that payroll decision likely is Mookie Betts, who is set to make $27.7 million in 2020 -- unless the Red Sox trade him before he becomes a free agent.

Even if Boston doesn't pay up for Betts, its owners still are worth more than their AL East rivals: The New York Yankees' holding group, Yankee Global Enterprises, is right behind FSG on Forbes' list at $6.1 billion.

Meanwhile, The Kraft Group, led by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, ranks eighth on the list at $4.5 billion.