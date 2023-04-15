Boston Red Sox

Yu Chang Plays the Hero in Red Sox' Win Over Angels

By Justin Leger

Yu Chang picked the perfect time for his first hit in a Boston Red Sox uniform.

The journeyman infielder, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in the offseason, belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning of Saturday's game vs. the Los Angeles Angels. The blast snapped Chang's streak of 16 consecutive plate appearances without a hit.

Chang came through in the clutch again with Boston trailing by one in the eighth. After Angels catcher Matt Thaiss committed two interference penalties, Chang capitalized on his opportunity with a two-run single to put his team back ahead.

He also flashed the leather in the top half of the inning with an impressive leaping catch at shortstop.

The Red Sox went on to win the second game of the four-game series, 9-7. Rafael Devers notched a two-run homer of his own for his seventh of the season, tying him with New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso for the MLB lead.

Garrett Whitlock will take the mound for Boston in Sunday's matchup with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red Sox
