2022-23 NBA Schedule: Here's When Celtics Play NBA's Top Players

Here's when Celtics play NBA's top players on 2022-23 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be a must-watch team during the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are not only the defending Eastern Conference champions and one of the top title contenders, they have a talented, deep roster that features some of the most exciting players in the league such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 2022-23 regular season schedule was released Wednesday afternoon, and we made a list of when the Celtics are playing the best players in the league.

Our method of choosing the top players consisted of the three 2021-22 All-NBA teams, plus Jimmy Butler, Zion Williamson and Kawhi Leonard.

Fans should circle the following dates on their calendars.

All-NBA First Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: Dec. 25 at BOS, Feb. 14 at MIL, March 30 at MIL

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: Nov. 11 at BOS, Jan. 1 at DEN

Devin Booker, Suns: Dec. 7 at PHO, Feb. 3 at BOS

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: Nov. 23 at BOS, Jan. 5 at DAL

Jayson Tatum, Celtics: N/A

All-NBA Second Team

Joel Embiid, 76ers: Oct. 18 at BOS, Feb. 8 at BOS, Feb. 25 at PHI, April 4 at PHI

Ja Morant, Grizzlies: Nov. 7 at MEM, Feb. 12 at BOS

Kevin Durant, Nets: Dec. 4 at BKN, Jan. 12 at BKN, Feb. 1 at BOS, March 3 at BKN

Stephen Curry, Warriors: Dec. 10 at GSW, Jan. 19 at BOS

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls: Oct. 24 at CHI, Nov. 4 at BOS, Nov. 21 at CHI, Jan. 9 at BOS

All-NBA Third Team

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: Dec. 23 at BOS, March 15 at MIN

LeBron James, Lakers: Dec. 13 at LAL, Jan. 28 at BOS

Chris Paul, Suns: Dec. 7 at PHX, Feb. 3 at BOS

Trae Young, Hawks: Nov. 16 at ATL, March 11 at ATL, April 9 at ATL

Pascal Siakam, Raptors: Dec. 5 at TOR, Jan. 21 at TOR, April 5 at BOS, April 7 at BOS

Misc.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: Dec. 12 at LAC, Dec. 29 at BOS

Jimmy Butler, Heat: Oct. 21 at MIA, Nov. 30 at BOS, Dec. 2 at BOS, Jan. 24 at MIA

Zion Williamson, Pelicans: Nov. 18 at NOP, Jan. 11 at BOS