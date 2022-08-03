2022 Celtics Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents for All Four Games

Celtics' 2022 preseason schedule includes trip to Montreal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Mark your calendars: The Boston Celtics will be playing competitive basketball in two months' time.
The Celtics announced the team's 2022 preseason schedule Wednesday, with the first game set for October 2 against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.
Boston will play a total of four games -- two against the Hornets and two against the Toronto Raptors -- and will play its preseason finale in Montreal at the Bell Centre, home to the NHL's Canadiens, as part of the NBA's Canada Series.
Those contests will provide an opportunity for a pair of newcomers who recently signed with the Celtics -- Bruno Caboclo and Noah Vonleh -- as well as a first glimpse at major offseason acquisitions Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.
Each game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub. Check out the full schedule below:
- Sunday, Oct. 2: Celtics vs. Hornets, 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden
- Wednesday, Oct. 5: Celtics vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden
- Friday, Oct. 7: Celtics at Hornets, 7:30 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: Celtics at Raptors, 7 p.m. ET at Bell Centre (Montreal)