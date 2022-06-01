2022 NBA Finals: What Celtics Fans Should Know About Revamped Warriors

2022 NBA Finals: Five things C's fans should know about retooled Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are four wins away from Banner 18. Standing in their way is a team that's been to six of the last eight NBA Finals.

Those are the stakes for what should be a fascinating 2022 NBA Finals matchup between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors, which tips off Thursday with Game 1 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Since the Warriors play most of their games on West Coast time, we'll forgive you if you haven't watched them a ton this season. We're also guessing you know their main contributors, as the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are still central to the Warriors' title hopes.

Celtics Talk: Celtics punch their ticket to the NBA Finals with a Game 7 win over the Heat | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

But this Warriors squad is different from the one that reached five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019. How, you ask? Here are five things Celtics fans should know about a strong Golden State team that finished third in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record before rolling through the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks en route to another Finals berth:

1. The new guys play major roles

Curry, Thompson and Green played just 11 minutes together this season due to various injuries. Enter Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, who are massive reasons why this team is back in the NBA Finals.

Poole, the No. 28 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, enjoyed a breakout season for the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points and 4.0 assists per game while finishing fourth in the NBA's Most Improved Player voting. The 22-year-old is a microwave scorer who can create his own offense and make teams pay for loading up on Curry and Thompson. That's exactly what he's done in the postseason, pouring in 18.4 points per game to become a potent third scorer for Golden State.

Jordan Poole's Insane Improvement in Efficiency



In his Rookie Year, He had a 45.4 True Shooting Percentage (Worst in the League)



As of this Playoffs, He has a 67.3 True Shooting Percentage (Best in the League by a Guard) + (Best by a Player averaging 15+)



Hard Work Pays Off. pic.twitter.com/Qr0Z4o0Z9W — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) May 30, 2022

Then there's Wiggins, who came over from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2020 NBA trade deadline and has revived his career in the Bay Area. Not only is Wiggins averaging 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this postseason, he has also played excellent defense against elite opponents like Dallas' Luka Doncic.

Curry and Thompson still can take games over offensively, but the key to the Warriors' success has been the emergence of Poole and Wiggins as legitimate offensive threats.

2. Big opportunity for Kevon Looney

James Wiseman may be the Warriors' center of the future, but he's sidelined for the season due to a knee injury. Fortunately for Golden State, Kevon Looney has held it down and then some as the center of the present.

The 26-year-old big man played in all 82 games this season and has elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 6.1 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game. He broke out for 21 points in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals and went off for 10 points, 18 rebounds and four assists in the decisive Game 5.

Center was supposed to be the Warriors' weak spot after Wiseman went down, but Looney's play has helped give them a very well-rounded starting five.

3. Gary Payton II could be an X-factor

The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton went down with a broken elbow in the second round, but there's reportedly optimism that he can return for Thursday's Game 1. That'd be a development Celtics fans shouldn't overlook.

While Payton played just 17.6 minutes per game off the bench during the regular season, he'd been a postseason spark plug for Golden State, hitting 75 percent of his threes (6 for 8) before his injury. More importantly, he's one of the Warriors' best perimeter defenders who could play a key role in slowing down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown if he's able to return.

Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala also are trying to return from injuries, but Payton's name is the one to watch.

4. These Warriors aren't all about offense

When you think Golden State, you think a barrage of 3-pointers and lightning-fast ball movement. But this team can also play defense: The Warriors boasted the NBA's second-best defensive rating during the regular season (106.6) behind only the Celtics.

"That game was a really good indicator of how good Boston is defensively."



Steve Kerr on the last meeting between the #GSW and the #Celtics and how he's using it to prepare for the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/0x2CT9jyAN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 31, 2022

That number has dipped to 111.0 in the postseason, and the Dubs don't boast the size and strength that Boston dealt with in the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. But they have three top-tier defenders in Green, Wiggins and Payton who could give the Celtics problems if they don't take care of the ball.

5. Golden State's biggest weakness?

Celtics and Warriors fans can commiserate over this one: Both of their teams need to cut back on the turnovers. Golden State has committed turnovers on 15 percent of its possessions this postseason -- second-most among all teams that made it out of the first round -- and has averaged 16.3 turnovers per game in its four playoff losses.

The Warriors also lead all postseason teams in scoring, so they've taken the bad with the good. But the turnover battle can decide games at this stage, as Boston learned the hard way in the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Celtics' aggressive defense can do to Golden State what Miami did to them, it could be the difference in a matchup of two deep, talented teams.