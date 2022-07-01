2022 NBA free agency: Tracking Day 2 rumors, contracts and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kevin Durant stole the show on Day 1 of NBA free agency by reportedly requesting a trade out of Brooklyn. As the NBA world anxiously waits to see where the 12-time All-Star lands, Boston Celtics fans are simply waiting for their team to make a move.

The C's were quiet on Day 1, though rumors have swirled about potential interest in forward Danilo Gallinari and center Thomas Bryant. Those two free agents could find new homes as soon as Friday.

Boston isn't expected to make a big splash -- though Durant's availability certainly makes things interesting -- but they do have interest in adding a bench scorer and/or playmaker. You can follow along right here for all of the notable moves around the NBA and those that impact the Celtics (All times Eastern).

1:11 p.m.: The Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a future first-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Huerter was considered a potential TPE option for Boston.

Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

12:54 p.m.: Robin Lopez is joining the Cavaliers on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

12:13 p.m.: Jusuf Nurkic is staying with the Trail Blazers on a four-year, $70 million contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent C Jusuf Nurkic has agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6vmHrdOZI3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

11:59 a.m.: Zach LaVine is staying in Chicago after signing a max contract, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

11:56 a.m.: It's a two-year contract for Danilo Gallinari with the Celtics, according to MassLive.com.

League source tells MassLive that Danilo Gallinari is expected to sign two-year deal with the #Celtics after clearing waivers. More:https://t.co/YVhKcqRr5F — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 1, 2022

NBA All-Star Zach LaVine has agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million maximum contract to return to the Chicago Bulls, with a player option in Year 5, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

11:36 a.m.: Are the Celtics about to sign Danilo Gallinari? The Italian forward reportedly prefers to join Boston after he clears waivers.

Once the San Antonio Spurs finalize the expected release on forward Danilo Gallinari, his preference is to join the Boston Celtics upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

11:24 a.m.: Otto Porter Jr. is signing with the Raptors on a two-year deal, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Free agent Otto Porter Jr. â vital member of Golden State Warriors championship team â reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/ck81fptKZh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

10:22 a.m.: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports center Mitchell Robinson is staying with the Knicks on a four-year, $60 million contract.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

10:21 a.m.: Bruce Brown is off the board and headed to the Nuggets, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 1, 2022

9:50 a.m.: And we're off! Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports center Thomas Bryant is receiving "significant interest" from the Lakers and Celtics.