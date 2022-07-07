2022 NHL Draft: Best Players for Boston Bruins to Target in Second Round

Best players for Bruins to target in second round of 2022 NHL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NHL Draft begins Thursday night with the first round, and the Boston Bruins aren't expected to take part in the action.

The Bruins traded their first-round pick as part of the Hampus Lindholm acquisition in March. Boston, as a result, won't pick in Round 1 for the third time in the last five drafts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The B's are set to make their first selection during Friday night's second round, where Boston owns the No. 54 overall pick.

The Bruins have fared pretty well in the second round over the last 20 years. Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Milan Lucic and Brandon Carlo are examples of recent quality players Boston has selected in Round 2.

Will the Bruins find another second-round standout in 2022? Let's take a look at the best available players for the Bruins to target with their second-round pick.

David Goyette

Position: C

Team: Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

2021-22 Stats: 33 G, 40 A in 66 GP

Goyette has fantastic upside as a potential top-six forward at the NHL level. He has excellent vision, impressive passing ability, good speed and an accurate shot. One of the Bruins' biggest weaknesses last season was an inability to score during 5-on-5 action. It's one of the primary strengths of Goyette's game.

Looking back on David Goyette's rookie season with the Sudbury Wolves, it's interesting to note how much of his offensive production came at the even strength: 56 of 73P at ES (27G, 29A), compared to just 15P on PP (6G, 9A), 2P SH (2A). #ohl — Ben Leeson (@ben_leeson) July 5, 2022

Goyette could go sooner than No. 54, but if he's available when the Bruins are on the clock, they should absolutely take him. Boston badly needs a center prospect with his kind of offensive repertoire.

Cameron Lund

Position: C

Team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

2021-22 Stats: 25 G, 25 A in 60 GP

Lund's impressive two-way skill set and versatility (he can play center or right wing) make him a likely middle-six forward at the NHL level. The Bridgewater, Mass., native has good size at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, and he's not afraid to play physical and go to the dirty areas of the ice. He'll be a freshman at Northeastern next season.

Calle Odelius

Position: D

Team: Djurgardens Jr. (Sweden)

2021-22 Stats: 7 G, 23 A in 43 GP

The Bruins badly need centers, but if Odelius is still on the board at No. 54 overall, they should strongly consider taking him. Odelius is a great skater and makes quick, accurate breakout passes to ignite the transition to the attacking zone. He doesn't panic in the defensive zone and plays the calm, disciplined game we often see from Swedish defenseman.

Jordan Gustafson

Position: C

Team: Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

2021-22 Stats: 23 G, 29 A in 58 GP

Gustafson is a quality playmaker who plays a smart, responsible 200-ft game. He also nearly quintupled his scoring from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Gustafson is a little undersized but plays the game with tremendous fight, energy and a high hockey IQ. He's got some pretty decent offensive skill, too.

Here comes #NHLDraft content!! We needed to relive an electric moment from each of our draft eligible Birds!



May we present: this goal

From, Jordan Gustafson ð² pic.twitter.com/YUoskNOc4e — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) July 3, 2022

Ryan Greene

Position: C

Team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

2021-22 Stats: 19 G, 32 A in 59 GP

Greene led the Gamblers in scoring with 51 points last season, which included 21 assists on the power play. He's the type of offensively skilled center the Bruins need. Green also has committed to play at Boston University next season, so if the B's draft him, they'll be able to monitor his progress pretty closely.

Matyas Sapovaliv

Position: C

Team: Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

2021-22 Stats: 18 G, 34 A in 68 GP

Sapovaliv would be a great fit with the Bruins given his strong playmaking ability, impressive size (6-foot-3 and 185 pounds) and smart two-way skill set. His 54 points ranked fourth among OHL rookies last season.

Bryce McConnell-Barker

Position: C

Team: Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

2021-22 Stats: 23 G, 26 A in 68 GP

McConnell-Barker is an offensively gifted center with pretty good size at 6-foot and 193 pounds. He ranked ninth among OHL rookies in scoring last season with 49 points.