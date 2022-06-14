2022 US Open Betting Odds, Predictions, Sleepers, Top Contenders and More

2022 U.S. Open odds, predictions, sleepers, top contenders and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The U.S. Open is back at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., where the world's best golfers have gathered to test their skills against what looks like a very challenging course.
Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite to win the U.S. Open. He won the tournament in 2011 and has placed in the top 10 each of the last three years. McIlroy also finished second at the Masters in April and eighth at the PGA Championship last month. Let's not forget he won the RBC Canadian Open this past weekend.
Justin Thomas has five top 10 finishes in his last seven events, including a victory at the PGA Championship in May after he defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff. Speaking of Zalatoris, he's an interesting sleeper/value play at +2500 odds to win the U.S. Open. Zalatoris has finished T-8th or better in five of his last seven major championship appearances, so it wouldn't be surprising at all if he's in the mix Sunday afternoon.
Jon Rahm is the defending champion and has the third-best odds to win. Only eight golfers have won back-to-back U.S. Open crowns, with the most recent being Brooks Koepka in 2017 and 2018. Rahm leads the PGA Tour in greens in regulation and ranks fifth in average distance off the tee this season.
Another sleeper is Shane Lowry at +2800 odds. He has seven top 10 finishes in majors, including a win at the British Open in 2019. Lowry has four top three finishes in 2022, including a T-3rd showing at the Masters.
Cameron Smith is a solid play at +2000 odds. He leads the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.253) this season, along with four top 10 finishes, including a T-3rd result at the Masters.
Here are the latest betting odds for the 122nd U.S.Open, via PointsBet:
- Rory McIlroy: +1100
- Justin Thomas: +1200
- Jon Rahm: +1300
- Scottie Scheffler: +1300
- Cameron Smith: +2000
- Jordan Spieth: +2200
- Xander Schauffele: +2200
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2500
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Sam Burns: +2500
- Will Zalatoris: +2500
- Shane Lowry: +2800
- Viktor Hovland: +2800
- Collin Morikawa: +3000
- Joaquin Niemann: +3300
Prediction
Winner: Cameron Smith
