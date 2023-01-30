2023 NFL salary cap reportedly set; Here's how it impacts Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NFL season still has one more game left to be played -- Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles -- but that won't stop the league from planning for the 2023 campaign.

The league on Monday told teams the salary cap for the 2023 season will be $224.8 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. This figure is a league record and about $16 million higher than the 2022 cap number.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The CBA is a revenue-sharing deal, and new media contracts, 17th game, etc., are all contributing to a rise that should continue.



The league anticipates it will will provide more info concerning total projected costs, including player benefits, in early March. https://t.co/kW7SxD2Cm0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

How does this cap number impact the New England Patriots? Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England will have a little more than $34 million in cap space, which would be the sixth-most of any team.

My new projection for the Patriots 2023 salary cap space after we learned the official League Cap Number is $34,067,070. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space Equals 34,067,070 (@patscap) January 30, 2023

The Patriots do have several free agents they should re-sign if possible. One of the most notable names is Jakobi Meyers, who led all Patriots wide receivers in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2022.

If the Patriots go into free agency in March with more than $10-15 million in cap space, a couple positions that should be prioritized are offensive tackle, wide receiver and cornerback. These three positions will probably be addressed during the 2023 NFL Draft, too, but bringing in some veterans via free agency would help the roster as well.