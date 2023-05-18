Patriots

2023 Patriots Preseason Schedule: Date, Time, Opponents for Each Game

By Justin Leger

2023 Patriots preseason schedule: Date, time, opponents for each game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have finalized their schedule for the 2023 NFL preseason.

They will kick off the three-game slate by welcoming the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium. Their final two exhibition matchups will be on the road against the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's the full schedule (all times ET):

  • Thursday, Aug. 10: vs. Houston Texans 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 19: at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 25: at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Curran: James White says Mac Jones has plenty to prove in 2023

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NBC10 Boston Responds 31 mins ago

A Counterfeit Check Drained $5,000 From a Woman's Bank Account

Maine 35 mins ago

One Dead Following Kittery, Maine, Hotel Fire, Officials Say

The Patriots will not see any of those three three teams during the regular season. They will, however, reportedly hold joint practices with the Packers and Titans during camp.

After the preseason finale in Nashville, the Patriots will have a 16-day break until their regular-season opener vs. the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Foxboro on Sept. 10.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us