A Three-Step Plan to Patch Red Sox Bullpen Until Help Can Arrive in July

Tomase: A three-step plan to patch the leaky Red Sox bullpen

The Red Sox will not go anywhere with their bullpen as currently constituted. We're long past hoping for the best on that front.

With a league-leading 12 blown saves to accompany 13 bullpen losses (second only to Baltimore's 14), the Red Sox have choked away more games than anyone, which explains why they remain three games under .500 and looking up at both the White Sox and Rangers outside the AL wild card race.

But hope is not lost. The Red Sox have rebuilt shaky bullpens before, with the 2003 club blowing up closer-by-committee to reach Game 7 of the ALCS before getting Aaron Booned, and the 2013 Red Sox overcoming the early struggles of Joel Hanrahan and Andrew Bailey to discover Koji Uehara.

The former club added closers Byun-Hyun Kim and Scott Williamson via trade, but ultimately relied on old hands Mike Timlin and Alan Embree in the playoffs, with an unexpected boost from gangly young right-hander Bronson Arroyo.

The 2013 bullpen fell into place with Uehara's ascension, but then had to replace ace left-handed reliever Andrew Miller, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in July. By the time October rolled around, manager John Farrell knew he could lean on right-hander Junichi Tazawa and lefty Felix Doubront, with an unexpected boost from stout young right-hander Brandon Workman.

The 2022 Red Sox find themselves in a more precarious position than either of their predecessors, however. On any given night, manager Alex Cora has absolutely nowhere reliable to turn in the eighth or ninth inning, and those are the losses that land like a Micky Ward left hook to the ribs.

So how do they fix it? Here's a three-step plan to at least staunch the bleeding.

1. Name Matt Strahm closer

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the Red Sox don't have the arms to get to a closer and often need Strahm in the seventh. That's true, but big-league bullpens crave order, and that starts at the back.

Until getting lit up by the Orioles on Friday and then going on the COVID list on Monday, Strahm had been far and away the team's best reliever. The lanky left-hander is throwing harder than he has in six years, with a fastball averaging over 94 mph and touching 97.

The Red Sox never have any idea who's getting the ninth, and it means no one has a set role, which takes a mental toll. Strahm could start them on the path to alleviating that.

"Ideally, sure, we have guys that pitch in the same role every day and it's very structured, but we have to get to that point first," pitching coach Dave Bush told the Boston Globe. "These are the pieces we have right now. I think every team would love to have a guy in the seventh inning, a guy in the eighth inning, a guy in the ninth inning that you can rely on every time, but it takes certain personnel to do that."

2. Move on from Ryan Brasier and Hirokazu Sawamura, but not Matt Barnes

The Red Sox tried to send Brasier and Sawamura to Triple-A Worcester, but neither stay lasted very long, thanks to injuries and illness.

They are what they are at this point. Brasier is a two-pitch pitcher (fastball-slider) who isn't fooling anybody. He's allowing the hardest contact in baseball while hitting the most barrels, a ruinous combination.

Even as his velocity has ticked back up over 95 mph, he's still getting hammered. It's time to wish the 34-year-old good luck and send him elsewhere.

The same goes for Sawamura. His peripheral numbers are nowhere near as bad as Brasier's, but they're still only middle of the pack, and Cora clearly lacks faith in him. He allowed two inherited runners to score in Monday's 10-0 loss to the Orioles before Brasier followed by surrendering four hits and a run in two innings.

The last pitcher of the night was Barnes and he delivered another disaster. The Orioles hammered five straight balls off him, one of them a screaming three-run homer by Anthony Santander, as his ERA climbed to 7.94.

By performance alone, the Red Sox could've DFA'd Barnes three weeks ago. But given his All-Star pedigree and his $18.75 million contract that runs through next season, there's every incentive to see if he can figure it out. A decade ago, the Red Sox gave up too quickly on reliever Mark Melancon, and all he has done since is make four All-Star teams and record 233 saves.

If there's any chance that that's still in there with Barnes, the Red Sox must try to find it.

3. Call up the WooSox, like all of them

One of Cora's must trusted arms is sidewinding right-hander John Schreiber, who nearly made the team out of spring training before being summoned in late April. Until contributing to Friday's awful meltdown vs. the Orioles, when the Red Sox blew an 8-2 lead in the seventh en route to a 12-8 loss, he hadn't allowed an earned run in 11 appearances.

Because the trade market probably won't heat up for another month -- only three big-league relievers have been moved so far this year, including a direct NL swap of Atlanta's Sean Newcomb for Chicago's Jesse Chavez -- the Red Sox must explore their internal options. Maybe there's another Schreiber on the farm.

One obvious choice is right-hander Eduard Bazardo, who has posted a 2.16 ERA in 14 appearances with the WooSox. He tossed a pair of scoreless outings in Boston last year and has at least tasted the big leagues. He can't be worse than Brasier or Sawamura.

Another option is right Kutter Crawford, who's trying to regain his mojo after a walk-filled start in Boston. The Red Sox could also shift right-hander Josh Winckowski to relief and see if his 96 mph fastball plays up in shorter outings.

The next wave of pitchers probably won't be ready until later in the season, but that's when Workman made an impact in 2013. They include top prospect Brayan Bello, who has won all three starts since being promoted from Double A, left-hander Brandon Walter, who was just promoted after posting a 68-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio at Portland, and flame-throwing right-hander Frank German, who has approached triple digits on his fastball.

The trade market isn't likely to heat up until July, which means any solutions will be of the internal variety. Use this time to see if Worcester holds any answers.