Adam Duvall Earns AL Player of the Week After Making Red Sox History

By Darren Hartwell

Adam Duvall earns AL Player of the Week after making Red Sox history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's hard to make a better first impression than Adam Duvall with the Boston Red Sox.

The new Red Sox outfielder was a one-man wrecking crew in Boston's season-opening series against the Baltimore Orioles, hitting .571 (8 for 14) with two home runs, three doubles, a triple, eight RBIs and six runs scored in just three games.

Duvall's absurd stat line earned him American League Player of the Week honors Monday -- marking the first time in his 10-year MLB career he's been named Player of the Week.

Not only does Duvall lead all of baseball in RBIs, total bases and runs scored, he also has six extra-base hits -- the most ever by a player in their first three games with the Red Sox.

Duvall has made his hits count, too, blasting a walk-off home run in Boston's win over Baltimore on Saturday after driving in three runs earlier in the game to cut into the Orioles' deficit.

The 34-year-old signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Red Sox after an injury-plagued 2022 in which he batted .213 with 101 strikeouts in 86 games for the Atlanta Braves. Duvall racked up 38 home runs and 113 RBIs in 2021, however, and is hoping to regain that form after moving from Atlanta to Boston.

He's certainly on the right track as the Red Sox' best hitter through three games.

