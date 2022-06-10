Celtics

Adam Silver Reacts to Celtics Fans' Vulgar Draymond Green Chants in Game 3

By Darren Hartwell

Adam Silver had a reasonable take on Garden's vulgar Draymond chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Might the Golden State Warriors be overreacting just a bit to how the TD Garden crowd treated Draymond Green on Wednesday night?

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Klay Thompson both admonished Boston Celtics fans for chanting expletives at Green during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. Green's wife also sounded off on the Garden crowd in a social media post, pointing out that her children were at the game and shouldn't be subject to such language.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver didn't seem particularly upset when asked about the chants Thursday, however.

Tomase: Warriors acting like prudes because they can feel Finals slipping away

"I want fans to enjoy themselves," Silver told WCVB's Peter Eliopoulos. "Of course from the league office you want to see it done with respect for all the participants, but I get it. I love the energy that the Boston fans bring to the game."

That's a pretty rational take from the commissioner. On one hand, he and the NBA would prefer if their fans weren't chanting obscenities at the opposition. But on the other hand, Silver understands Boston is a passionate fanbase that will show no mercy toward Green, who has done plenty of instigating through three games in this series.

Wednesday night certainly wasn't the first example of an NSFW chant at an NBA arena, and it won't be the last. Even Green insisted the chants didn't bother him, noting that the Garden crowd "did what I expected."

Green played his worst game of the Finals -- two points, four rebounds, three assists and six fouls -- in Golden State's Game 3 loss, so he should expect to get a similar reception Friday night in Game 4.

