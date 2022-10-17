AFC Personnel Exec Gives Positive Assessment of Patriots QB Bailey Zappe

AFC personnel exec gives positive assessment of Bailey Zappe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bailey Zappe has proven a lot of people and teams wrong over the last three weeks.

After nearly pulling off an upset of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4, the rookie has started at quarterback for the New England Patriots in each of the last two games. He won them both and posted a QB rating of 100 or better in each.

Zappe really shined Sunday in the Patriots' 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. He completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Browns did a pretty good job slowing down the Patriots' rushing attack and forcing Zappe to beat them through the air. He rose to the challenge and did just that.

What's the read on Zappe around the NFL?

"I think he’s as advertised,” an AFC personnel exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer before Zappe beat the Browns.

"Very smart, has picked up their offense pretty quickly. He takes very good care of the ball, makes good decisions. His arm is not great, but he sort of has just enough for most throws. He gets exposed if there is tight coverage, but they do a good job scheming solid situations for him."

The real dilemma for the Patriots could come this week if Mac Jones is able to return to action after missing the last three games with an ankle injury suffered in Week 3. Jones struggled to begin the season, throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions in the first three games. The Patriots lost two of them.

The offense has played better under Zappe. Although, in fairness to Jones, Zappe has played against lower quality opponents. Even if Jones gets his starting job back, the last three weeks would remain very valuable for the Patriots. They've learned that Zappe can not only step in and keep the offense moving, he's capable of being among the primary reasons why the Patriots win games.

So if Jones doesn't play well or gets injured again, the Patriots shouldn't be afraid to give Zappe another opportunity.