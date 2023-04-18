Alex Verdugo Propels Red Sox to Wild Walk-Off Win Over Twins

Verdugo propels Red Sox to wild walk-off win over Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox earned their first extra-innings win of the 2023 season in dramatic fashion Tuesday night vs. the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota scored two runs off Red Sox reliever John Schreiber in the top of the 10th inning. Boston needed two runs in the bottom of the frame to tie and three to win. It chose the latter.

Kiké Hernandez got the rally started by reaching on a strikeout on a ball in the dirt that got past ex-Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez. Triston Casas avoided a five-strikeout night with a walk to load the bases. Reese McGuire came through with a two-run single to knot the score at four runs apiece.

EVEN IN THE 10TH. pic.twitter.com/PGBHAtXJjN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 19, 2023

The Twins got Jarren Duran to ground into a double play, but Alex Verdugo came through in the clutch with a walk-off single down the right field line that just barely landed in fair territory.

NESN's Jahmai Webster asked Verdugo what went through his mind during the play.

"Please be (expletive) fair," Verdugo said on the broadcast.

Indeed it was, and it gave the Red Sox their fourth victory in their last five games. And while the extra-inning drama will steal headlines, it shouldn't overshadow Chris Sale's brilliant start. The veteran southpaw enjoyed his best outing of the season thus far, allowing only one run on three hits through six innings while striking out 11 Twins batters.

Corey Kluber will take the mound for the Red Sox against Joe Ryan and the Twins in Game 2 of the series Wednesday night.