Aly Raisman, Bradley Beal Among Celebrities at TD Garden for NBA Finals Game 4

Bradley Beal, Aly Raisman among celebs at TD Garden for Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bradley Beal made the trip to Boston to watch childhood pal Jayson Tatum take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Washington Wizard guard grew up with Tatum in St. Louis and the two remain close friends to this day. He joins a number of athletes at TD Garden for the Friday night showdown, including New England Patriots stars Damien Harris and Matthew Judon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The energy is building outside TD Garden with Game 4 Friday night, and the entire city is bleeding green. Celtics fans don't want to jinx it, but they say banner No. 18 is so close that they can feel it! Two of those fans are Max Kirwan and Jeb Fahour, who flew 20 hours from Melbourne, Australia, just to be in Boston for games three and four.

Here's the full list of celebrities in attendance, via the NBA:

Celebrities, VIPs and Athletes

Aly Raisman, Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards Guard

Nate Burleson, CBS Mornings Co-host and Former NFL Player

Mike., Rapper

Ashlee Feldman, Radio Host and Former Reality TV Star

Matthew Judon, Patriots Player

Damien Harris, Patriots Player

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins Player

Red Panda, Acrobat

How do we feel about a #Celtics Victory tonight, Awww Yaaa! #Patriots Mathew Slater, Damien Harris and Olympian gymnast @Aly_Raisman in the house for #NBAFinals @DHx34 pic.twitter.com/LHYLSlnRst — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) June 11, 2022

Celtics Legends

Antoine Walker

Leon Powe

Dana Barros

Eddie House

Brian Scalabrine

Kendrick Perkins

Jason Terry

Charlie Scott

Glenn McDonald

ML Carr

Mal Graham

Ryan Gomes

Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 9 p.m. ET. Boston leads the series, 2-1.