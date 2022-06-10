TD Garden

Aly Raisman, Bradley Beal Among Celebrities at TD Garden for NBA Finals Game 4

Here's the full list of celebrities in attendance, via the NBA

By Justin Leger

Bradley Beal, Aly Raisman among celebs at TD Garden for Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bradley Beal made the trip to Boston to watch childhood pal Jayson Tatum take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Washington Wizard guard grew up with Tatum in St. Louis and the two remain close friends to this day. He joins a number of athletes at TD Garden for the Friday night showdown, including New England Patriots stars Damien Harris and Matthew Judon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Beal got emotional watching Tatum's emotional message
The energy is building outside TD Garden with Game 4 Friday night, and the entire city is bleeding green. Celtics fans don't want to jinx it, but they say banner No. 18 is so close that they can feel it! Two of those fans are Max Kirwan and Jeb Fahour, who flew 20 hours from Melbourne, Australia, just to be in Boston for games three and four.

Here's the full list of celebrities in attendance, via the NBA:

Celebrities, VIPs and Athletes

  • Aly Raisman, Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast
  • Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards Guard
  • Nate Burleson, CBS Mornings Co-host and Former NFL Player
  • Mike., Rapper
  • Ashlee Feldman, Radio Host and Former Reality TV Star
  • Matthew Judon, Patriots Player
  • Damien Harris, Patriots Player
  • Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins Player
  • Red Panda, Acrobat

Celtics Legends

  • Antoine Walker
  • Leon Powe
  • Dana Barros
  • Eddie House
  • Brian Scalabrine
  • Kendrick Perkins
  • Jason Terry
  • Charlie Scott
  • Glenn McDonald
  • ML Carr
  • Mal Graham
  • Ryan Gomes

Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 9 p.m. ET. Boston leads the series, 2-1.

Steve Kerr stories

Draymond Green Jun 9

Steve Kerr Has One-Word Response to Celtics Fans' Anti-Draymond Chants

Steve Kerr May 25

Emotional Steve Kerr Rips Politicians After Texas Elementary School Shooting

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

TD GardenBOSTONNBA FinalsAly RaismanBradley Beal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us