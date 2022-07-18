Asante Samuel Has Strong Take in Brady Vs. Belichick Debate

Asante Samuel has strong take in Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's the debate in New England that will never end and will always be annoying. Which person was more responsible for the Patriots dynasty: quarterback Tom Brady or head coach Bill Belichick?

You could make strong arguments for both guys, although most people would likely side with the legendary quarterback. But the most logical answer is they both needed each other to achieve a remarkable six Super Bowl titles in 20 years from 2000 through 2019.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One person who has a strong take on this debate is Asante Samuel -- shocking, right? The former Patriots cornerback is unsurprisingly on Brady's side. He explained his reasoning on the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

Former #Patriots Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro CB @pick_six22 on the @IAMATHLETEpod



"The Patriots were a dynasty because of Tom Brady." pic.twitter.com/xOd0VkrpOb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 18, 2022

No player has held a grudge against Belichick as much as Samuel. Therefore, it's hard to take his opinion seriously whenever the Patriots head coach is discussed.

He has criticized Belichick time and time again since leaving the Patriots after the 2007 season. For example, last August, Samuel called Belichick "just another coach" without Brady on his roster. Samuel must have forgotten that the year after he left to join the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, the Patriots went 11-5 with Matt Cassel at quarterback.

Samuel, to his credit, had a really good career in the NFL, including four Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro selection. But most Patriots fans will always remember him for dropping an interception late in Super Bowl XLII. If he caught it, the Patriots win that Super Bowl over the New York Giants and finish a perfect 19-0 season.