Batman Fan Doug Flutie Built a Batcave Replica in His Garage and It's Awesome

Take a tour of Flutie's amazing Batcave in his recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" below

Most sports fans know Doug Flutie as the 1984 Heisman Trophy winner for Boston College who went on to play for several teams in the NFL, including his hometown New England Patriots.

What you might not know about Flutie is he's a huge Batman fan.

But it doesn't stop there. He actually built a Batcave replica in his garage. Not only that, Flutie has an old school Batmobile, too, and even drives it from time to time. The Batcave also features lots of cool Batman memorabilia, including autographs.

Take a tour of Flutie's amazing Batcave in his recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" below.

