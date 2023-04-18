NHL Playoffs

Bertuzzi Explains Hilarious Stick-Grabbing Incident in Game 1

The series opener was Tyler Bertuzzi's playoff debut, and he looked right at home amid the chaos

By Nick Goss

BOSTON -- Tyler Bertuzzi is not a fun player to play against, and Nick Cousins found out firsthand during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Bruins and Panthers on Monday night.

Bertuzzi got tangled up with Cousins in the third period and just took the Panthers forward's stick with him to the Bruins' bench, where he tried to break it. Neither player received a penalty.

Check out the funny incident in the video below:

What happened there?

“I mean, it’s the playoffs. There’s gonna be some stupid things that happen," Bertuzzi said after the game. "And that was one of them.”

Bertuzzi didn't succeed in breaking Cousins' stick, but he did make a strong impact in the Bruins' 3-1 win with assists on two of Boston's goals. 

The series opener was Bertuzzi's playoff debut, and he looked right at home amid the chaos. This won't be the last time he gets under the skin of a Panthers player.

