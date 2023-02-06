Bill Belichick Joins Tom Brady for Emotional Episode of ‘Let's Go!' Podcast

Belichick joins Tom Brady's podcast to congratulate him on retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady had a very special guest on the first post-retirement episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast.

Bill Belichick, his longtime New England Patriots head coach, joined the show to congratulate Brady on calling it a career.

"The greatest player. The greatest career. The great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom," Belichick said.

"I guess it's got to end at some point. It's the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom."

It was all love between the pair during Brady's podcast.

An emotional Brady replied, "Appreciate it." The legendary quarterback was choked up after host Jim Gray asked what Belichick did to bring the best out of him.

“I think it’s more, what did he not do?" Brady said.

Together, Brady and Belichick brought six Super Bowl titles to New England from 2000-2019. They made nine Super Bowl appearances in their 20 years together.

Despite going on to spend the final three seasons of his career in Tampa Bay, Brady will forever be linked to Belichick. The 45-year-old wouldn't have it any other way.

"For me, there's nobody I'd rather be associated with," he said. "From my standpoint, I think it's always a stupid conversation to say, 'Brady vs. Belichick' because, in my mind, that's not what a partnership is about."

Belichick also heaped praise on Brady in an official statement released shortly after Brady's retirement announcement. Patriots owner Robert Kraft did as well while expressing his desire for Brady to sign a one-day contract to retire with the organization.