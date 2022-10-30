Bill Belichick Moves Into 2nd Place on NFL Coaching Wins List as Patriots Beat Jets

Belichick passes Halas into 2nd place on NFL's coaching wins list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Just one man stands between Bill Belichick and the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history.

Belichick's New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 22-17 in Sunday's Week 8 game at MetLife Stadium. It was Belichick's 325th career victory as a head coach, moving him past legendary Chicago Bears coach George Halas and into sole possession of second place on the league's all-time coaching wins leaderboard (including playoff victories).

Belichick trails Miami Dolphins legend Don Shula by 22 wins for first place.

Shula began his head coaching career with the Baltimore Colts and won 73 games (71 regular season, two playoff) before taking over the Dolphins and winning another 274 games (257 regular season, 17 playoff).

Belichick won 37 games (36 regular season, one playoff) with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s before joining the Patriots in 2000 and winning another 287 (257 regular season, 30 playoff) games over the last 22-plus seasons.

Belichick is 70 years old, but if the Patriots are a playoff contender for the foreseeable future, it wouldn't be shocking if he breaks Shula's record some time during the 2024 season.