Bill Russell Congratulates Jayson Tatum, Celtics on Reaching NBA Finals

Bill Russell congratulates Tatum, C's on reaching Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics got plenty of love after their Game 7 win over the Miami Heat, but one congratulatory message may top them all.

C's legend Bill Russell took to Twitter to commend Boston for earning the Eastern Conference title and congratulate Jayson Tatum for earning the inaugural Larry Bird Trophy.

"Congratulations to the #EasternConferenceFinals champions @celtics & to #JasonTatum for receiving the 1st ever LarryBird #ECFmvp award. Maybe soon the #BillRussellFinalsMVP award #BleedGreen," he wrote.

Tatum winning two postseason MVP awards named after legendary Celtics certainly would be a storybook ending to his season.

Next up for Boston is a trip to San Francisco for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. on Thursday. You can check out the full series schedule here.

Coverage for Game 1 begins at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.