Boston Bruins Reveal Schedule, Full Roster for 2022 Training Camp

Bruins reveal full roster for 2022 training camp
A new NHL season is right around the corner, and the action begins this week when training camps kick off around the league.
The Boston Bruins report to camp at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass., on Wednesday, with the first-on ice sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The first of the Bruins' six preseason games is Saturday night against the Flyers in Philadelphia.
Here's the roster the Bruins will have at training camp (*denotes injured player):
FORWARDS
- Joey Abate
- Samuel Asselin
- John Beecher
- Patrice Bergeron
- Justin Brazeau
- Charlie Coyle
- Jake DeBrusk
- Nick Foligno
- Trent Frederic
- J.D. Greenway
- A.J. Greer
- Curtis Hall
- Taylor Hall
- Joona Koppanen
- David Krejci
- Jakub Lauko
- Vinni Lettieri
- Fabian Lysell
- Brad Marchand*
- Marc McLaughlin
- Georgii Merkulov
- Tomas Nosek
- David Pastrnak
- Matthew Poitras
- Craig Smith
- Oskar Steen
- Jack Studnicka
- Luke Toporowski
- Eduards Tralmaks
- Alex-Olivier Voyer
- Chris Wagner
- Pavel Zacha
DEFENSEMEN
- Jack Ahcan
- Victor Berglund
- Frederic Brunet
- Michael Callahan
- Brandon Carlo
- Connor Carrick
- Connor Clifton
- Josiah Didier
- Jackson Edward
- Derek Forbort
- Matt Grzelcyk*
- Hampus Lindholm
- Ryan Mast
- Charlie McAvoy*
- Mike Reilly
- Dan Renouf
- Jacob Wilson
- Kai Wissmann
- Nick Wolff
- Jakub Zboril
GOALTENDERS
- Francois Brassard
- Brandon Bussi
- Kyle Keyser
- Keith Kinkaid
- Jeremy Swayman
- Linus Ullmark
