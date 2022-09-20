Boston Bruins Reveal Schedule, Full Roster for 2022 Training Camp

Bruins reveal full roster for 2022 training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A new NHL season is right around the corner, and the action begins this week when training camps kick off around the league.

The Boston Bruins report to camp at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass., on Wednesday, with the first-on ice sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The first of the Bruins' six preseason games is Saturday night against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Here's the roster the Bruins will have at training camp (*denotes injured player):

FORWARDS

Joey Abate

Samuel Asselin

John Beecher

Patrice Bergeron

Justin Brazeau

Charlie Coyle

Jake DeBrusk

Nick Foligno

Trent Frederic

J.D. Greenway

A.J. Greer

Curtis Hall

Taylor Hall

Joona Koppanen

David Krejci

Jakub Lauko

Vinni Lettieri

Fabian Lysell

Brad Marchand*

Marc McLaughlin

Georgii Merkulov

Tomas Nosek

David Pastrnak

Matthew Poitras

Craig Smith

Oskar Steen

Jack Studnicka

Luke Toporowski

Eduards Tralmaks

Alex-Olivier Voyer

Chris Wagner

Pavel Zacha

DEFENSEMEN

Jack Ahcan

Victor Berglund

Frederic Brunet

Michael Callahan

Brandon Carlo

Connor Carrick

Connor Clifton

Josiah Didier

Jackson Edward

Derek Forbort

Matt Grzelcyk*

Hampus Lindholm

Ryan Mast

Charlie McAvoy*

Mike Reilly

Dan Renouf

Jacob Wilson

Kai Wissmann

Nick Wolff

Jakub Zboril

GOALTENDERS