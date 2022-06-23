Boston Celtics Reveal New Player Hats for 2022 NBA Draft Picks

Celtics reveal new player hats for 2022 NBA Draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NBA Draft is Thursday night, which means teams are gearing up to welcome a couple new players to their organization.

Part of that process is getting the new apparel ready. Every year players at the draft hear their name called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the first thing a league official gives them is a hat from their new team. They put on the hat, pose for pictures on stage with Silver, and then begin media obligations.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Boston Celtics have revealed their new draft hat for the 2022 class.

Check out it in the photo below:

It remains to be seen if we'll watch any players put on this new Celtics hat Thursday night. The Celtics don't have a first-round pick and most second-round guys aren't in the green room at the draft to receive their hat and shake hands with Silver.

However, the Celtics reportedly are among the teams interested in trading for the Golden State Warriors' pick at No. 28 overall in the first round.