Scal Says Winning Game 6 ‘Mandatory' If Celtics Want to Win Title

Scal: Winning Game 6 'mandatory' if Celtics want to win title

The Boston Celtics have a chance to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals in front of their home crowd on Friday night.

They'll look to close out their Eastern Conference Finals series vs. the Miami Heat with a Game 6 victory at TD Garden. It would mark Boston's first trip to the Finals since 2010.

The C's enter the matchup as huge betting favorites, and that comes as no surprise to NBC Sports Boston's own Brian Scalabrine. The former Celtic, who considered this series over after Game 2, isn't giving Miami any shot to win Game 6 and the potential Game 7.

"I said that this thing was over after it was 1-1. And I said it was over after Miami won Game 3," Scalabrine said Thursday on Early Edition. "Miami's nowhere near where the Celtics are at. They can't score at a high enough level. The way that they play is not a great matchup for them against the Celtics. It is over."

Scalabrine believes this young Celtics team is experienced enough to finish the job, but he stressed the importance of eliminating the Heat in Boston on Friday night.

"These guys are professionals. Like, these guys have been there," Scal said. "This is the fourth time Jayson Tatum has been to an Eastern Conference Finals. He now knows how to close out teams. He understood the sense of urgency in Game 6 in Milwaukee. He understands the sense of urgency in Game 5. The only thing I would say is, please, Celtics, do not get caught up in the Miami Heat game.

"I look at it as mandatory if you have any aspirations to hang Banner 18 in the rafters. If you want to take that trip, add two extra days, if you want to go down to Miami and get your sun and all that stuff, then by all means, I think you're costing yourself a championship. I think if they win this Game 6 and close it out, I believe they are in the conversation. But if they can't close out the Heat on their homecourt, how the hell are they gonna beat the Warriors?"

The Warriors would be the Celtics' NBA Finals opponent if they finish off their Western Conference Finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks. Golden State enters Thursday night's Game 5 up 3-1.

Tip-off for Celtics-Heat Game 6 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. Coverage begins here on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live at 7:30 p.m.