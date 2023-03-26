Celtics

Brogdon: Celtics ‘Getting More and More Locked In' Ahead of Playoffs

By Justin Leger

Brogdon, C's eyeing No. 1 seed with seven games remaining originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Malcolm Brogdon and the Boston Celtics have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in their sights.

Sunday's dominant win over the San Antonio Spurs brought the C's within 1.5 games of the Milwaukee Bucks. After the victory, Brogdon made it clear Boston is focused on regaining the first-place spot they held for most of the campaign.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Celtics-Spurs takeaways: Jaylen drops 41 in blowout win

"I think we're getting more and more locked in," the Celtics point guard said. "I think when Milwaukee took the No. 1 seed from us after the break, sort of a shock to us that we had dropped because we had created some separation between us and them. And that's something we want. We want the No. 1 seed. I think this team understands the importance of having home-court advantage in the playoffs. So that's something we're going after."

Brogdon was asked whether failing to get the top seed would be a "harsh lesson" for the team.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

Boston Marathon 23 mins ago

Bank of America Signs on as New Boston Marathon Sponsor

"No," he replied. "Regardless, you gotta play basketball. Regardless, you're gonna get people's best game. And regardless, you're gonna have to go through teams like Milwaukee. So we're gonna be prepared regardless."

The Celtics have seven regular-season games left on their schedule. The most important one will take place Thursday night when they take on the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Brogdon played a key role with 20 points and nine assists off the bench in Boston's 137-93 win over San Antonio. The C's take a three-game win streak into Tuesday's road game vs. the Washington Wizards.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us