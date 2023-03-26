Brogdon: Celtics ‘Getting More and More Locked In' Ahead of Playoffs

Brogdon, C's eyeing No. 1 seed with seven games remaining originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Malcolm Brogdon and the Boston Celtics have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in their sights.

Sunday's dominant win over the San Antonio Spurs brought the C's within 1.5 games of the Milwaukee Bucks. After the victory, Brogdon made it clear Boston is focused on regaining the first-place spot they held for most of the campaign.

"I think we're getting more and more locked in," the Celtics point guard said. "I think when Milwaukee took the No. 1 seed from us after the break, sort of a shock to us that we had dropped because we had created some separation between us and them. And that's something we want. We want the No. 1 seed. I think this team understands the importance of having home-court advantage in the playoffs. So that's something we're going after."

Brogdon was asked whether failing to get the top seed would be a "harsh lesson" for the team.

"No," he replied. "Regardless, you gotta play basketball. Regardless, you're gonna get people's best game. And regardless, you're gonna have to go through teams like Milwaukee. So we're gonna be prepared regardless."

The Celtics have seven regular-season games left on their schedule. The most important one will take place Thursday night when they take on the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Brogdon played a key role with 20 points and nine assists off the bench in Boston's 137-93 win over San Antonio. The C's take a three-game win streak into Tuesday's road game vs. the Washington Wizards.