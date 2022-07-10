Bruins

Bruins Announce 2022 Developmental Camp Roster

By Justin Leger

The Boston Bruins on Sunday announced their roster for their 15th annual Development Camp.

The 2022 Developmental Camp will take place at Warrior Ice Arena from July 11 to 15. A total of 36 players will attend, including 20 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders. The roster features 30 players within the Bruins organization and six who will attend on an invite basis.

Full roster below:

Forwards: Joseph Abate, John Beecher, Riley Duran, Jamie Engelbert*, Riese Gaber*, Andre Gasseau, Brett Harrison, Oskar Jellvik, Trevor Kuntar, Dans Locmelis, Matias Mantykivi, Marc McLaughlin, Georgi Merkulov, Quinn Olson, Tyler Paquette*, Matthew Poitras, Porter Schachle*, Jake Schmaltz, Cole Spicer, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Grant Gabriele, J.D. Greenway, William Worge Kreu*, Mason Langenbrunner, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Dustyn McFaul, Jacob Wilson

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Gabriel Carriere*, Reid Dyck, Philip Svedeback

*Indicates attendance to Development Camp is on an invite basis

You can check out the 2022 Bruins Developmental Camp schedule here.

