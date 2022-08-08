Bruins

Bruins Announce Patrice Bergeron Is Returning on One-Year Contract

By Nick Goss

Bruins announce Patrice Bergeron is returning on one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The wait is over for Boston Bruins fans. Patrice Bergeron has officially made his decision.

The Bruins captain is returning for a 19th season with the Original Six franchise, the team announced Monday. He'll play on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in incentives.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bergeron was an unrestricted free agent after wrapping up his eight-year, $55 million contract that began during the 2014-15 campaign. The choice for Bergeron was come back to the Bruins or retire.

What would a fair contract extension for David Pastrnak, Bruins look like?

From a talent/performance perspective, there was no reason for Bergeron to retire. He remains one of the best forwards in the NHL. The 3-year-old center has scored 20-plus goals in nine consecutive years, and he was named the 2022 Selke Trophy winner as the league's top two-way forward for a record fifth time.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Billy & Lisa in the Morning 2 hours ago

Kiss 108 Morning Show Now Officially ‘Billy and Lisa in the Morning'

tax-free weekend 2 hours ago

When Is Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts?

Bergeron coming back also buys the Bruins at least another year to find/develop his eventual replacement. Boston is totally unprepared for his eventual departure based on its lack of talent at center throughout the organization, including a prospect pool that ranks among the league's worst

Now that Bergeron is back in the fold, the Bruins can turn their attention to other offseason items. That list includes a contract extension for superstar right winger David Pastrnak and working out a deal with veteran center David Krejci.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

BruinsPatrice Bergeron
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us