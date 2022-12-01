Bruins are just fifth NHL team ever to accomplish this historic feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have started the 2022-23 NHL season with 13 consecutive wins on home ice, which is a league record, besting the previous mark of 11 straight set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and 2021-22 Florida Panthers.

But that record doesn't tell the entire story of Boston's dominance at TD Garden.

After beating the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, the Bruins extended their home win streak to 20 games if you include the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 2021-22 regular season.

They are just the fifth team in league history to win 20 consecutive games at home between multiple seasons (including the playoffs).

Here are the five teams that have accomplished this feat:

1975-76 Flyers (24 wins in a row)

2011-12 Red Wings (23)

1984-85 Flyers (20)

1929-30 Bruins (20)

2022-23 Bruins (20)

The Bruins need five more home wins in a row to break the 1975-76 Flyers' record.

Here's the upcoming home schedule for Boston:

Dec. 3 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Dec. 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Dec. 13 vs. New York Islanders

Dec. 15 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Dec. 17 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The first two opponents on that list are pretty tough. The Avalanche are the defending Stanley Cup champs and the Golden Knights led the Western Conference standings entering Thursday. The Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders currently occupy a playoff spot, too.

There are a lot of impressive stats and notes from the Bruins' strong start to the season, and their performance at the home arguably is at the top of that list.