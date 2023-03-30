Bruins Break Team Record for Wins Previously Held by Bobby Orr's 1970-71 Squad

Bruins break team record for wins previously held by Orr's 1970-71 squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are enjoying their best regular season in the 99-year history of the franchise.

The B's beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime on Thursday night at TD Garden to improve their record to an NHL-leading 58-12-5. As a result, they have set a new team record for wins in a single regular season. The previous record was 57 set by the 1970-71 Bruins led by Hall of Famers such as Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito.

Thursday's win also clinched the Presidents' Trophy and home ice advantage throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Bruins.

Boston is four victories away from tying the NHL record for the most wins in a regular season with 62, which is held by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins need five wins in their last seven games to break that record.

The league's regular season points record is within reach, too. The B's need 12 points from their remaining seven matchups to surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens' record of 132.

The Bruins set a new team record for most road wins in a single season with 27 as a result of their victory over the Carolina Hurricanes last Sunday.

Bruins players have said for many weeks that regular season records don't matter, and that winning the Stanley Cup in June is their one objective. Still, it is quite impressive what the Bruins are doing right now. We are witnessing one of the most successful regular seasons by any team in the history of professional hockey.