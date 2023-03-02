Bruins, David Pastrnak Agree to Eight-Year, $90 Million Contract Extension

Salary details of Pastrnak's massive Bruins contract extension revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Pastrnak is staying with the Boston Bruins.

The superstar right winger has agreed to a massive eight-year contract with the Bruins with an $ 11.25 million annual cap hit ($ 90 million total), the team announced Thursday.

Year by year on Pastrnak contract:

$13M

$13M

$12.5M

$11.25M

$11.25M

$10.5M

$9.5M

$9M

($26.5M in signing bonus money) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2023

It's the richest contract in the history of the Bruins franchise. The extension will begin during the 2023-24 campaign and continue through the 2030-31 season.

Pastrnak is one of the league's most skilled offensive players. In fact, since the start of the 2020-21 season, only Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (2.09) has scored more goals per 60 minutes than David Pastrnak (1.79).

The 26-year-old forward led the Bruins with 40 goals in 72 games last season, and his 272 goals since the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign also lead the team. He's on pace for his first 50-goal season in 2022-23 with a team-high 42 through 60 games. Pastrnak also ranks No. 4 in the league in scoring with 80 points.

He's now hit the 40-goal mark three times in his career, and the previous Bruins player to hit that milestone in a single season was Glen Murray back in 2002-03. The last Bruins player to score 50 goals in a single season was Cam Neely in 1993-94.

Paying anyone $ 11.25 million per season carries some risk, but the Bruins couldn't afford to lose Pastrnak given his elite talent, age and consistent scoring production. He's also one of two young players on the Bruins roster, along with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who can be viewed as a legitimate franchise cornerstones.