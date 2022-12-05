Bruins

Bruins Honor Bruce Cassidy With Video Tribute in Ex-Coach's Boston Return

By Nick Goss

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy was the Bruins head coach for five-plus seasons beginning in 2017 and enjoyed plenty of success with the Original Six franchise.

In an era when tribute videos are given to pretty much everyone, Cassidy is actually deserving of one based on his time in Boston.

Cassidy has brought 'fresh voice' to first-place Golden Knights

And as expected, the Bruins honored their former coach with a special video on the TD Garden jumbotron during the first period of Monday night's game against Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights.

Bruins fans gave Cassidy a loud ovation, and he acknowledged the crowd after the video when he was shown on the jumbotron. The veteran coach looked a little emotional, too.

Cassidy's tenure in Boston ended with the franchise firing him in June following the team's first-round exit from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Cassidy wasn't unemployed for long, though, as he was quickly scooped up by the Golden Knights, who entered Monday with the Western Conference's best record at 18-7-1.

The Bruins have fared quite well in Jim Montgomery's first season as head coach. Boston owns the league's best record at 20-3-0 and has begun the season with an NHL record 14-game win streak at home.

