Bruins' Jake DeBrusk Scores Two Goals in 19 Seconds Vs. Islanders

By Justin Leger

WATCH: DeBrusk scores two goals in 19 seconds vs. Islanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jake DeBrusk wasted no time making his presence felt in Tuesday night's Boston Bruins-New York Islanders showdown at TD Garden.

The Bruins winger tipped in a David Pastrnak shot on the power play to get Boston on the board 6:48 into the first period.

He put another one past Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov just 19 seconds later.

DeBrusk's goals gave the B's a 2-1 lead to finish off the first period.

Through 27 games, DeBrusk has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 total points. Boston entered Tuesday's matchup with an NHL-best 22-4-1 record.

