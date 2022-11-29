Bruins-Lightning takeaways: Taylor Hall lifts B's to 13th straight home win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the best teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference, and they played an exciting, hard-fought game Tuesday night at TD Garden.

It was the kind of hockey that makes you wish for seven playoff games between these teams in May.

The Bruins got the job done with a 3-1 victory, extending their win streak at home to begin the season to 13 games (a league record). The B's have the league's best record at 19-3-0.

Taylor Hall scored twice, Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal and goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves on 28 shots (.964 save percentage) for his fifth win of the season.

The Bruins' next opponent is the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at the Garden.

But before we look ahead to that fantastic matchup, let's run down four takeaways from Bruins-Lightning.

1) Bruins' dominance at TD Garden continues

The Bruins set the NHL record for consecutive home wins to begin a season with their overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes last Saturday.

They've extended that record to 13 games, and they didn't trail for a single second Tuesday night. In fact, the Bruins haven't trailed much at home this season. They've trailed in only three of their first 13 matchups at TD Garden, totaling just 57:05 ice time.

The crazy stats don't end there.

The Bruins have a league-best plus-28 goal differential at home (50 goals for, 21 against) and rank No. 1 in save percentage (.942).

Pushing this streak to 14 games will be a difficult challenge as the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will be at the Garden on Saturday night. If the B's beat the Avs, the next opponent to try and halt Boston's record run at home will be Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights.

2) Taylor Hall breaks out of goal slump

Taylor Hall entered Tuesday with only one goal in his last 11 games. He busted out of that slump in a huge way against the Lightning.

The veteran left winger, who began the game on the third line next to Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, opened the scoring just 67 seconds into the first period when he tipped a Brandon Carlo shot past Lightning goalie Andre Vasilevskiy.

After the Lightning evened the score late in the second period, Hall put the B's up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 2:49 of the third period.