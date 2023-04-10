Bruins' Pastrnak Becomes Just 3rd NHL Player to Achieve This Rare Feat

Pastrnak becomes just third NHL player ever to achieve this rare feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak made NHL history in more ways than one during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

The 26-year-old superstar scored a hat trick to reach the 60-goal mark for the season. His 60 goals are four behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid for the league lead. Pastrnak is just the second Bruins player ever to score 60-plus goals in a single season.

Pavs from Pasta to seal 6️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7fuW5yuXsr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2023

The veteran forward also achieved a rare feat in Sunday's record-breaking win for the B's.

Pastrnak became just the third player in league history to score a hat trick to reach 60 goals in a season. The others are Hall of Fame forwards Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy. Pastrnak also joined a small list of players who hit the 300 career goals milestone with a hat trick.

@pastrnak96 also became the eighth to hit 300 career goals via a hat trick. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/YX6BFUvgTS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL)

Pastrnak won't break the Bruins' single-season record for goals. Phil Esposito's 76 goals in 1970-71 are safe. But there's no question that Pastrnak's run over 80 games -- which includes 60 goals and 109 points -- represents the best offensive season for the franchise in 30 years.