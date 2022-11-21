Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Reveals Most Special Part of Scoring 1000th Point

Patrice Bergeron reveals most special part of scoring 1000th point originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron reached a special milestone Monday night when he scored his 1,000th career point in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

His teammates were prepared for the moment with a special celebration.

Right after Bergeron assisted on Brad Marchand's second-period goal to reach the 1,000-point mark, the entire Bruins bench emptied onto the ice and the whole team surrounded the captain to congratulate him with a group hug.

Bergeron, who became the fourth Bruins player to score 1,000-plus points, really appreciated the gesture from his teammates.

"That was probably the most special thing about it, to have all the guys jump on me and share that with them," Bergeron told reporters after the game. "That was great -- definitely something I'll remember for a long time."

Bergeron later added: "I think, again, the most special part of the moment was celebrating with the guys and having them on the ice. That was great."

Bergeron's 1,000th point likely won't be the only special milestone reached by a Bruins player in 2022-23. David Krejci is 23 regular season games away from 1,000 in his career.