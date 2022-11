Bruins set impressive NHL record by extending perfect home record originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have been simply unbeatable at home this season, and on Friday afternoon they set a new NHL record.

The B's overcame a 2-0 deficit and beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime at TD Garden. David Pastrnak's goal in OT was the difference.

David Pastrňák's @SUBWAYCanada OT winner means the @NHLBruins are the first team in @NHL history to win their first 12 home games in a season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BbLU3Oj69S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 25, 2022

The victory improved Boston's home record to 12-0-0, which is a new league record for the most consecutive home wins to begin a single season.

The Bruins entered Friday tied with the 2021-22 Florida Panthers and 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks for the best home win streak to start a campaign at 11-0-0.

Not only are the Bruins winning every game at TD Garden, they've barely trailed in the process. The B's have led for 401:14 of ice time and trailed for just 57:05 during their 12 home games.

Boston owns the league's best record overall at 18-3-0 (36 points). The Original Six club has a few days off before hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning next Tuesday.