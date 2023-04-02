Bruins set new team record for most points in a single NHL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are making NHL and team history almost every game at this point in their historic 2022-23 season.

That trend continued Saturday when the Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road in an exciting 4-3 win highlighted by David Pastrnak's hat trick.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

IT'S A HATTY FOR PASTRNAK 🎩🔥 pic.twitter.com/sXzh3LuA1T — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 1, 2023

The two points from the victory gave the Bruins 123 on the season, which is a new team record, besting the previous mark of 121 set by the 1970-71 Bruins.

The Bruins' 59 wins also are a team record, surpassing the 1970-71 Bruins' previous high of 57.

The league records for both points (132, set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens) and wins (62, set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning) are within Boston's reach as well.

The Bruins have six more games on their regular season schedule. They need four more wins and 10 more points to break the records listed above.

Of course, these records won't mean much if the Bruins don't go on to win the Stanley Cup in June. That is, without question, the No. 1 goal of this team.