Bruins sign Boston College forward Trevor Kuntar to entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have signed another prospect to an entry-level contract.

The team announced Wednesday that Boston College forward Trevor Kuntar has signed a two-year ELC with a salary cap hit of $ 867,500 at the NHL level. The ELC begins in the 2023-24 season.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Kuntar was a third-round pick (89th overall) by the Bruins in the 2020 NHL Draft.

He tallied 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) for BC during the 2022-23 season. The 21-year-old left wing played three years for the Eagles and totaled 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists).

We also could see highly rated Bruins prospect and Ohio State defenseman Mason Lohrei sign with the Bruins at some point in the near future. The Buckeyes' season ended last weekend when they were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. Lohrei has to decide whether to go pro or return to Ohio State.