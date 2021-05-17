Bruins Vs. Capitals Game 2 Highlights: B's Even Series With OT Win

Brad Marchand's OT goal gives Bruins Game 2 win, evens series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Bruins coughed up two leads in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Washington Capitals, but they emerged victorious with a 4-3 win in overtime.
After losing in overtime in Game 1 on Saturday night, the B's were able to even the series when Brad Marchand scored just 39 seconds into the extra period Monday night at Capital One Arena.
We've now seen 11 consecutive Bruins-Capitals playoff games decided by a single goal, which is a new NHL record. Six of those 11 matchups went to overtime. We should expect plenty more close games in this series between these evenly matched teams.
Here's a recap of Game 2.
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 4, Capitals 3
SERIES: 1-1
HIGHLIGHTS
The Bruins struck first when Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the series. Capitals goalie Craig Anderson was a little too aggressive challenging outside his crease.
It didn't take long for the Capitals to equalize. Alex Ovechkin's shot from inside the faceoff circle was tipped past B's goalie Tuukka Rask by T.J. Oshie for a power-play goal.
The Bruins regained the lead when captain Patrice Bergeron scored his first goal of the series. He didn't even have a single shot on net in Game 1.
The Capitals evened the score at two goals apiece thanks to another deflection in front or Rask's crease. Still, it was a pretty soft tally for Rask to give up. Garnet Hathaway was credited with the goal.
After a scoreless second period, Hathaway gave his team its first lead of the night with his second goal of the game. A bad pinch by B's defenseman Kevan Miller in the neutral zone created an odd-man rush for Washington.
The Bruins tied the score 3-3 late in the third period with just about every player crashing the net before Taylor Hall batted the loose puck past the goal line.
Marchand's first goal of the series was the game-winner.
UP NEXT
The series will shift to TD Garden in Boston for Game 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.