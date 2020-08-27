Bruins Vs. Lightning Game 4 Postponed as Players Protest Racial Injustice

Friday night's Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning has been postponed as the NHL pauses playoff action to protest racial injustice.

All of Thursday's and Friday's NHL games were postponed, meaning the B's and Lightning likely will face off Saturday or Sunday instead.

Read the NHL's full official statement below:

Statement from the National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League. https://t.co/uV1F5iDeUS pic.twitter.com/JS2t0MvUij — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 27, 2020

The league's postponements come in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha Wis. The Milwaukee Bucks sparked a league-wide protest in the NBA by boycotting their Game 5 matchup Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, and teams from the NHL, MLB, MLS and WNBA have since followed suit.

