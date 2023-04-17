Bruins Vs. Panthers Game 1: Projected Lines, Pairings for Playoff Opener

Projected lines, pairings for Bruins vs. Panthers Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After months of anticipation, the Boston Bruins finally begin their quest for the Stanley Cup when they host the Florida Panthers for Game 1 at TD Garden on Monday night.

This first-round playoff series should be an exciting one. These are two of the highest-scoring teams in the league with high-end offensive talent all over the lineup. It also features two players who eclipsed 100 points in Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (61 goals, 52 assists) and Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (40 goals, 69 assists).

The huge story for the Bruins over the last few days has been the status of captain and No. 1 center Patrice Bergeron. He exited Thursday's regular season finale against the Canadiens early because of an upper body injury. Bergeron didn't practice Saturday or Sunday.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery met with reporters Monday morning and didn't have a definitive update on a lot of players. He noted that Bergeron and a couple other players are "under the weather." Bergeron's status is essentially TBD. Montgomery said there is a bug going around the team, which is why some players have been sick.

He also said veteran defenseman Derek Forbort is returning to the lineup. Forbort hasn't played since March 16 due to a lower body injury. Fourth-line left wing Nick Foligno, who has missed the last 22 games with a lower body injury, is "a strong possibility" for Game 1, per Montgomery. Second-line center David Krejci will return after missing the final six games of the regular season.

To recap…

- Bergeron is gametime decision.

- Ullmark is gametime decision.

- Swayman, who missed practice yesterday with illness, took part in optional morning skate.

- Bussi up from Providence as emergency third.

- Foligno likely to play.

- Forbort is definitively in. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) April 17, 2023

Montgomery didn't announce a starting goalie. However, assuming he's healthy, Linus Ullmark deserves to start Game 1. Ullmark is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy after leading all netminders in wins, save percentage and GAA, among other stats. This would be his third career playoff start. He went 0-2 to begin last season's first-round series versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Ullmark went 2-0-0 with a .925 save percentage in two starts against the Panthers in the regular season.

Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman did not practice Sunday because of an illness. He took part in the optional morning skate Monday. Goalie Brandon Bussi was recalled from the AHL's Providence Bruins on an emergency basis Monday.

Alex Lyon will start in net for the Panthers. He started the last eight games of the regular season while veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was sick. Lyon was dominant during that stretch with a 6-1-1 record, a .943 save percentage and a 1.87 GAA. The Panthers probably don't make the playoffs if Lyon didn't play so well over the last two weeks. Lyon made 38 saves against the Bruins in a 4-3 Panthers overtime win on Jan. 28. It was his only appearance versus Boston this season.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Panthers Game 1. Keep in mind a lot could change between now and puck drop.

BOSTON BRUINS

Forwards

Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha--David Krejci--David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall--Charlie Coyle--Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno--Tomas Nosek--Garnet Hathaway

Defense

Dmitry Orlov--Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort--Connor Clifton

Goalies

Linus Ullmark (projected starter)

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe--Aleksander Barkov--Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen--Anton Lundell--Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg--Eric Staal--Anthony Duclair

Nick Cousins--Colin White--Givani Smith

Defense

Gustav Forsling--Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal--Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura--Radko Gudas

Goalies

Alex Lyon (confirmed starter)

Sergei Bobrovsky