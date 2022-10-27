Tom Brady

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked Quarterback in NFL History

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger previously held the NFL record for most times sacked.

By Justin Leger

Tom Brady has set a plethora of NFL records throughout his illustrious career. He added another to the list on Thursday night, though he'd probably prefer not to have it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has now been sacked more than any other quarterback in NFL history. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston did the honors in the second quarter of the Thursday Night Football matchup, marking the 555th time Brady has been sacked in his 23-year career.

The unflattering record sort of sums up what's been a rough start to the 2022 season for Brady and the Bucs, who entered Thursday's game with a 3-4 record. A loss to the Ravens would put Brady two games under .500 for the first time in his career.

