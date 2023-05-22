Can Celtics Avoid an East Finals Sweep? Their Game 4 Track Record Isn't Pretty

Can Celtics avoid a Heat sweep? Game 4 track record isn't pretty originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At this point, it's not a matter of if the Boston Celtics' season will end, but when.

That's the nature of the NBA playoffs, where no team in league history has overcome a 3-0 series deficit. The Celtics were aware of this fact entering Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals yet inexplicably laid an egg anyway, getting routed by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat 128-102 at Kaseya Center.

After Sunday's embarrassing loss, one question seemingly remains: How long will the Celtics delay the inevitable?

Will they show some fight by winning Game 4? Can they push this series to six or seven games? Or will they wave the white flag Tuesday night in Miami and get a head start on their offseason?

History tells us that Boston should win Game 4. The C's have been swept just four times in 102 seven-game series and haven't bowed out in four games since the 2015 playoffs, when they were swept by LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

Veteran big man Al Horford also struck an optimistic tone after Game 3, noting that his team shouldn't be intimidated by history.

"We're not out yet," Horford told reporters in his postgame press conference. "It is 3-0. I know what it looks like. I think I saw the other day, 0-149 or something like that. So, we’re not out yet. We’re still kicking. One of four teams that are still kicking."

With due respect to Horford, though, Boston does have a track record of wilting in this situation. This is the seventh time the Celtics have trailed 3-0 in a series, and only twice in the previous six instances have they won Game 4. Here's a quick rundown of those six instances:

1967 second round vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Lost in five

1983 second round vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Lost in four

2003 second round vs. New Jersey Nets: Lost in four

2004 first round vs. Indiana Pacers: Lost in four

2013 first round vs. New York Knicks: Lost in six

2015 first round vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Lost in four

Boston has never trailed 3-0 in an Eastern Conference Finals -- and certainly not to a No. 8 seed, which made history at the Celtics' expense Sunday night in a shocking blowout.

Prior to this series, the C's had been at their best with their backs against the wall. They rallied from a 3-2 series deficit against the Philadelphia 76ers to win Game 6 on the road and triumph in Game 7 behind Jayson Tatum's 51-point masterpiece.

But this series feels different. Boston blew double-digit leads at home in both Game 1 and Game 2, then showcased a disturbing lack of effort in a gotta-have-it Game 3 that resulted in head coach Joe Mazzulla benching his starters for the entire fourth quarter.

"I don't even know where to start," a shell-shocked Jaylen Brown said after the game. "It's an obvious letdown. I feel like we let our fanbase, organization down. We let ourselves down. And it was collective. We can point fingers, but in reality, it was just embarrassing."

The Celtics can save some face Tuesday night in Miami by rallying to win Game 4. If they bow out, it will be a long summer in Boston.