NBA Rumors: Celtics Assistant Will Hardy in Running for Jazz Head Coaching Job

Report: Celtics assistant among candidates for Jazz head coaching job

The Utah Jazz are looking for a new head coach as Quin Snyder stepped down from the role after eight seasons with the organization.

Leading the search is former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who left the C's last year and later became Jazz CEO. While Ainge's Boston days are behind him, he could still look to the C's to help build Utah's future.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy is among the early candidates for the Jazz's head coaching position. Others reportedly under consideration are New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

Sources: Among initial candidates for Utah’s open head coaching job: Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Celtics assistant Will Hardy and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2022

Hardy joined the Celtics last summer shortly after Ime Udoka was hired as the team's new head coach. After finishing his playing career at Williams College, he learned under legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. He was the Spurs' video coordinator from 2013-15 and spent four seasons as an assistant coach on San Antonio's bench. In 2019, Hardy served on Team USA's coaching staff alongside Udoka at the FIBA World Cup.

Whoever fills Snyder's role will have big shoes to fill. During his tenure as Jazz head coach, the team had a 372-264 regular-season record and made six consecutive postseason appearances.

As of Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets are the only other team with a head coaching vacancy.