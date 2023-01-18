Celtics Give Positive Update on Jaylen Brown's Injury Ahead of Warriors Game

Celtics give positive update on Brown's injury ahead of Warriors game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have not officially said if Jaylen Brown will play in Thursday night's NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, but they did give a positive update on the veteran guard Wednesday.

Brown has missed Boston's last three games with right abductor tightness, but he went through a full practice Wednesday and his status for Thursday night is TBD, per head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The 26-year-old veteran also spoke after practice and provided an encouraging update on his progress:

Jaylen Brown said he had a good workout today. He lifted before doing some live action. He'll see if he has any soreness but said he thinks he's all right.



"I'm looking forward to tomorrow." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 18, 2023

Here's a video of some post-practice work from Brown:

Jaylen Brown getting work in after practice. pic.twitter.com/kuWWLzThPv — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 18, 2023

Brown is averaging career highs with 27.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He's also shooting a career-best 49.8 percent from the field and 79.5 percent from the free throw line. He deserves to be an All-Star this season and also has a strong case to start in the game.

The Celtics lost 123-107 to the Warriors in Golden State last month, and Brown scored a team-high 31 points in that game. Thursday's game in Boston is the final Celtics-Warriors matchup of the regular season.